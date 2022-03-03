Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 16,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

