Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $10,974,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Seagen by 55.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,345 shares of company stock worth $15,252,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

