SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 276,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,890,671 shares.The stock last traded at $131.61 and had previously closed at $137.46.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.43.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

