SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
SE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.21.
Shares of SE stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. SEA has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $262.48. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
About SEA (Get Rating)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.