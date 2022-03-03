SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.21.

Shares of SE stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. SEA has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $262.48. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

