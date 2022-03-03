SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.86.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 107,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.48. SEA has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

