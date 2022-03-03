Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Raised to €68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCOTF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

