Scotiabank Raises StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SVAUF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.49 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

