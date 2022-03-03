Scotiabank Boosts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,125. Insiders bought 146,100 shares of company stock valued at $919,490 over the last ninety days.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

