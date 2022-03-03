Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. 6,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,791. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.95. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3,441.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 278,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

