Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.
SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.