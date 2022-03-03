Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after buying an additional 142,905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,952,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 38,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

