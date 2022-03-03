Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, March 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

