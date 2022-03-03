Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,200,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,834,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,315,000 after buying an additional 115,575 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 228,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,358. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

