Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 71,203 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71,203 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $269.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day moving average of $271.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

