Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

