Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 56,838 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 617.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $104,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

