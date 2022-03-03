Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 48.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

