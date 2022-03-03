Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

