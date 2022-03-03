Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 73,932 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Alphatec worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

