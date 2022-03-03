Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 8,316 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Loews by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE L opened at $61.49 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,314. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.