Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 50.3% in February

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 691,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

