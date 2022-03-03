Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Martin Diggle Acquires 250,000 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) insider Martin Diggle acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,252.25).
Shares of LON SCLP opened at GBX 12.96 ($0.17) on Thursday. Scancell Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £105.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.38. The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.89.
About Scancell (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.