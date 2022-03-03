Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Martin Diggle Acquires 250,000 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) insider Martin Diggle acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,252.25).

Shares of LON SCLP opened at GBX 12.96 ($0.17) on Thursday. Scancell Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £105.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.38. The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.89.

Get Scancell alerts:

About Scancell (Get Rating)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.