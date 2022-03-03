SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.48-$11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.428-$2.468 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, hitting $321.14. 837,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.20. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.23.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

