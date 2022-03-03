Savix (SVX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,308.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Savix has a total market cap of $123,317.76 and approximately $5,308.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00004587 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00034903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00104433 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 139,193 coins and its circulating supply is 62,008 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

