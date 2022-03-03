Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €41.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.13 ($37.23).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €26.26 ($29.51) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.71 and its 200-day moving average is €28.21.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

