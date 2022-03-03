Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.25.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.