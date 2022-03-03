salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $209.86. 21,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average of $257.88. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.