salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.39 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

