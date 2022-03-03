SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.29)-($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

