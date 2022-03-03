SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $57.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE SAIL opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 244,213 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

