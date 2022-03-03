Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY opened at $30.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.