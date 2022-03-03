Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Down to $62.07

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.07, but opened at $59.60. Safehold shares last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 24,176 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.51.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 151,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,840 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Safehold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

