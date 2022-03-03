SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $264,926.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.27 or 0.06674668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,573.77 or 0.99798804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,665,430 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,573 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.