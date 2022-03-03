Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 824.16%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

