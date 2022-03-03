RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.09

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.09 ($38.30) and traded as high as €41.83 ($47.00). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.49 ($46.62), with a volume of 4,512,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.15.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

