RVW Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.08. 163,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,424. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

