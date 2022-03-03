RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,901,715. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $24.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $855.59. 658,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $859.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $961.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $923.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

