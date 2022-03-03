Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $806.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.