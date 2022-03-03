Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

