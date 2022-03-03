Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $51.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

