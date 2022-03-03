Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RWAY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $253,547.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $256,139,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

