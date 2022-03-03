RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of RTCORE Inc (OTCMKTS:PPPS – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get RTCORE alerts:

RTCORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPPS)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

