Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 55,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 68,819 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 117,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

