Royal Bank of Canada Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$165.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.33.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $110.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71. George Weston has a 52-week low of $77.06 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.51.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

