Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 29,461 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

