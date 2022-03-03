Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $16.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $400.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

