Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $32.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

BXSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

NYSE:BXSL opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.