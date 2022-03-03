Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$63.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.67.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$34.15 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.50.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

