Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $208.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.99 and a 1 year high of $246.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

