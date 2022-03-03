Royal Bank of Canada Increases Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$2.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
ATH stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 64.52.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
