Royal Bank of Canada Increases Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$2.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

ATH stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 64.52.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

